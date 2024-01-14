Say goodnight to your son when he is in bed. Or comfort him when he cries. It seems so normal, but for Eelco Martens (36) that was not possible. De Bodegraver is in a wheelchair and could not reach his child's bedroom upstairs. Thanks to crowdfunding, he now has the stairlift, which is not reimbursed by the Wmo, because 'his wife can go upstairs'.

