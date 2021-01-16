The production of This is War surprised all its followers by sharing a promotional preview of its soon return to the screens of America Television.

Through its official Instagram account, the popular competition program published a short video where several well-known faces appeared. However, the ones that caught my attention were those of Yahaira Plasencia, Ivana yturbe and Vania Bludau, who stand out as possible competitors.

“They will return very soon”, was the brief message that accompanied the spot.

The images also showed drivers Jazmín Pinedo and Gian Piero Díaz, who received an envelope with the phrase “confidential”.

The promotion has generated intrigue among the viewer public, since no name or official date of the premiere of This is war.

Given this expectation, followers of the reality commented on the publication and opinions were divided.

“Don’t let Jazmín come back”, “We want Jasmine again”, “How beautiful are Jota (Benz) and Angie (Arizaga)”, “When is it released?” Were some of the messages that users wrote.

This is war and its biosecurity protocols

Mariana Ramírez del Villar, producer and manager of Pro Tv, assured that the biosecurity protocols will continue to be strict in the 2021 season of This is war.

She stressed that continuing to bring entertainment and help to Peruvian families is a commitment that has not expired and is more present than ever.

“In no way will your guard be lowered with biosecurity protocols. During the previous season we were very strict and I think things were on the right track. Of course, there are always details to adjust and in that we are always attentive to improve, ”Ramírez del Villar said in a press release.

