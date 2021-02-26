This is war continues to implement new challenges for competitors. This time a dance challenge was held between members of the ‘warriors’ and ‘combatants’, who were accompanied by They are temptation.

The challenge consisted in creating a salsa choreography and being judged by a panel of judges, which was made up of Belén Estévez and other famous choreographers.

Yahaira Plasencia and Melissa Loza represented the team of Johanna San Miguel, while Rosángela Espinoza and Paloma Fiuza They did it for Gian Piero Díaz’s group.

The duo made up of the Brazilian and the influencer danced to the rhythm of “Quimbara”, a performance that was warmly applauded by Estévez. The dancer highlighted the participation of the popular ‘selfie girl’ and highlighted her progress.

“The choreography I loved. I was amazed, I am seeing a new Rosángela. Well danced, today he showed that he can be at that level and much more ”, he said.

The rival couple surprised by dancing “Bemba colorá” and were named as the winner of the dance challenge by two votes in favor.

“I really liked it. There were some flaws in the kicks there, but I liked it because they abused the technique and the jazz steps. You saw the street, you saw salsa and that is what is needed, ”said choreographer Deklan Guzmán.

Yahaira Plasencia meets with Son Tentación for musical in EEG

The competitor of Esto es guerra returned to the ranks of Son Tentación for a few minutes and accompanied her former musical group during the final segment of the program.

After winning the dance challenge with Melissa loza, Yahaira Plasencia sang “Soltera.com” alongside Paula Arias.

