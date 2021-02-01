The expulsion of the Austin Palao model in the reality show This is War generated a series of reactions on social networks, where users supported the contestant who complained about feeling exposed to danger during one of the high altitude circuits.

This situation caused the Sunafil pronounce itself to inform that it is already investigating the “details of what happened” last Friday, January 29, in the program broadcast by America TV.

As it is remembered, Austin Palao questioned the security measures used in the challenge, a test in which he faced Gino Assereto and Facundo González.

“This type of competition, personally I like them, but it is necessary that in this type of competition the greatest possible care is taken. For me, this would be two meters or one meter from the ground, a piece of cake, ”said the 26-year-old.

Sunafil ruled on the expulsion of the Austin Palao model for complaining about one of the height games on EEG.

In addition, Austin Palao specified that he could not continue with the circuit because he felt that the lifeline (rope) “was pulling him”. “What bothers me is that I felt horrible vertigo, I literally felt that I was going to die,” the paratrooper said, quite confused.

The ‘Court’ of This is War decided to withdraw Austin palao of the competition after listening to their discharges. “Mr. Austin Palao, you are not going to continue in the program, because here people with security and professionals are hired, we do not put anyone at risk and you know it, you are not going to come to condition me,” he said.

Producer of This is War is pronounced

Peter fajardo He spoke after Austin Palao’s comment on the reality show, last Friday, January 29.

“We have been working for years with a company specializing in high-risk jobs, rescue, rope access and safety on lifelines,” said the producer of Esto es guerra.

“They are certified professionals both here in Peru and abroad. They are in charge of providing us with security in this type of game, “he added.

Peter fajardo

