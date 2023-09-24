Daniela Darcourt is happier than ever, because the names of the nominees for the Latin Grammy Awards were recently announced and the singer is one of them. The interpreter of ‘You were wrong with me’ will seek to win one of the most anticipated awards of the famous gala that recognizes the best of the work of the Spanish-speaking music industry. Therefore, as a celebration and accompanied by her work team, she decided to spend a day of relaxation with a circuit in the style of the reality show ‘This is war’.

What did Daniela Darcourt say after being nominated for the Latin Grammy?

The Peruvian singer Daniela Darcourt burst with emotion after learning of her nomination forbest salsa album in the next edition of the Latin Grammy 2023. Therefore, he used his social networks to thank all his fans for this important step for his musical career.

“Family! We are nominated for the Latin Grammys. Thank you, thank you for all your love. I have no words right now. Thanks thanks. I love you so much,” she said.

Daniela Darcourt happy for her new achievement in the industry. Photo: Instagram/Daniela Darcourt

How did Daniela Darcourt celebrate her Latin Grammy nomination?

The singer and former jury member of ‘La Voz Perú’ shared an afternoon of entertainment with the members of her orchestra, with whom she had to compete in a gymkhana with circuits that require physical effort and skill. The well-known Peruvian artist is seen overcoming obstacles with great speed and ringing the popular bell on time that gave her team the winning point.

