The controversy continues. patrick parody He said he was very disappointed in the producers of “Esto es guerra” for allowing him to be taken off the show without prior notice. After several days of absence, the reality boy made a virtual appearance on the program to be able to give his defense in front of cameras, since he does not agree with the actions of the court. “I don’t think how they treated me. It’s been 10 years and going out like that does shock me,” commented Luciana Fuster’s boyfriend.

What happened to Patricio Parodi and the production of “EEG”?

Patricio Parodi was linked live with the drivers of “This is war” to explain his current situation after he was arbitrarily fired live. The reality boy caused astonishment when he said that the production of the program sent him a notarized letter for not going to the set, despite being called on more than one occasion.

“I imagine that you must already be aware that the production sent me a notarial letter. A notarial letter has a period of 48 hours in which I have to respond to them. I have asked my lawyers some questions and tomorrow will be the term in which I can answer that notarial letter”, he stated.

Why was Patricio Parodi fired from “EEG”?

Rafael Cardozo surprised the entire audience by returning to the set of “This is war” after a controversial exit. In the middle of his presentation, the Brazilian said that he made several arrangements in his contract so that he could be summoned again and left everyone “frozen” by saying that he has the power to remove one of his teammates he.

At this, he stepped forward and called out the name of patrick parody. “I have the freedom to remove a person from this program. Patricio Parodi, bye. He’s in my contract, get the hell out“He stated. After that, the production of the program asked the captain of the ‘Warriors’ to immediately leave the América TV studio.

What did Patricio Parodi say after being eliminated?

patrick parody he could not hide his astonishment after Rafael Cardozo asked him to leave the study of “Esto es guerra”. Before he left the cameras, the reality boy expressed his anger and clarified that he will not return to the program, because he feels that with this decision they do not value all the work he has done over the years.

“I’m leaving this studio today, they forget about me in ‘EEG’they forget about me in ‘Dance with me’ and I also tell the producer Silvana that she is not making any appointments for me over the weekend, I’m not going to go!” he said.

