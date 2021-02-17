The ‘Court of This this is war’ decided to sentence Said Palao this Tuesday, February 16, for not respecting the safety regulations in the height challenge.

The competitor set out to overcome the extreme challenge by remaining in reality, however, defied the rules of the game by launching in an improper manner.

What happened? Austin Palao’s brother threw himself on his back into the void, a position that is not allowed according to the regulations. After seeing this, the ‘court’ came out to call his attention.

Consequently, he was separated from the competition and added to the list of Melissa Loza, Alejandra Baigorria and Angie Arizaga.

“Do not abuse the safety of the mat,” he said Gian Piero Diaz after seeing the scene. “You have to follow the rules,” he added. Johanna san miguel.

Last Monday, February 15, Alejandra Baigorria was also sentenced for not meeting the challenge.

The businesswoman he suffered a panic attack when he was at the top of the built circuit.

Said Palao and Alejandra Baigorria in coexistence

In conversations with América Espectáculos, the businesswoman revealed that she is living with Said Palao during this confinement.

“We are going through the quarantine together. We take turns, one day he cooks and the other I cook. Now we are dieting and starting to train because we had dropped out for two months, we ate pizza and hamburger without training, “said the competitor of This is war.

