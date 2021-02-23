This is war started a new segment inspired by the famous social network Tik Tok. In the renovated space, the reality boys must face with funny choreography from the platform. However, during the broadcast of this February 22, Rosángela Espinoza did not agree with the jury’s decision.

Rebecca Writes, host of América Espectáculos, was invited to choose the winners of each round. The member of the combatants faced Luciana Fuster, who ended up winning.

“Now what do I do, I have my husband here. Now, Luciana Fuster, ”she said, implying that her husband was asking her to vote for the young influencer.

This was not to the liking of the competitor, who expressed her disagreement with the decision of the figure of América Televisión.

“I find it incredible how Rebeca can do that, she is not being professional. That is why I am not interested in this contest. Also, it is not a tiktoker to be a jury. I don’t like to be teased and disrespected in that way, “said Rosángela Espinoza during the broadcast of This is war.

The model later added that it did not seem fair that the family member of the jury decided: “When you say that your husband is saying (whom to choose), you are not being professional.”

Rebecca Writes He added that he considers that the battle was very even and that he even thought of giving a draw: “He has every reason to be upset, despite the chacota I chose who I thought should win. I understand your annoyance ”.

This is War presents segment inspired by Tik Tok

Warriors and fighters will face off in the new sequence of the competition program, where only one will become the new tiktoker of 2021.

The first phase of Tiktokers: the rivals will be battles between the same members of This is war. Those who advance to a second stage will have to face famous influencers, who will come to the set of This is war to demonstrate their skill.

