The presence of four Peruvians has already been confirmed in the special edition of Warriors Puerto Rico, the foreign edition of This is War, which will be developed in a few days.

The first announced to represent the country in the Caribbean nation was Hugo García, who will be in charge of leading the national group.

“I think it is a privilege. Anyone could be part of the Peru team. Representing the program is a great job and it happens to me when I needed it most ”, said the young athlete.

Karen Dejo was also announced as a Peruvian representative in the foreign reality show. She confirmed the news during her visit to On everyone’s lips.

“I am very happy. I have been preparing absolutely every day, because Peru does not sit idly by. We are going to be the best of a selection. Get ready in Puerto Rico, because we are going to compete, we are going to go for the victory, ”said the model.

For his part, Nicola Porcella revealed in his Instagram stories that he will accompany Hugo in Guerreros Puerto Rico.

“Are you ready? (Are you ready?) ”, He wrote in a snapshot where he is seen boarding a plane.

Finally, it was learned that Israel Dreyfus will join the Peruvian group through a publication by Hugo García on his social networks. He shared a photo with his two companions at the airport.

Snapshot of Hugo García with Nicola and Israel. Photo: Hugo García / Instagram

Who will be the other representatives of EEG Puerto Rico?

Although it is not known who are the other competitors that will join, the drivers of This is war some names slipped into the recent edition of the show.

As they commented, they evidenced photographs of Macarena Velez at an airport on the same day as the snapshots of the other participants.

