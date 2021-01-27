After the return of This is War with its summer season, it was revealed who will be in charge of running the space. So far, they were presented Gian Piero Díaz and Johanna San Miguel.

However, a doubt was formed about whether Jazmín Pinedo, who was in front of the reality show in recent months, will continue her work as the host of the program.

Mariana Ramírez del Villar, director of ProTV, confirmed to various media that the former reality girl will not be part of This is war, the origin.

“We have been absolutely satisfied and calm with the driving of Jazmín Pinedo last year. If she is not in the program today it is exclusively because the situation prompted us to have an important renewal in the program and we think that we will return with Johanna san miguel it was very important, ”he commented.

In the same way, he highlighted his good performance in conducting This is War and indicated that the popular television figure would have thought to continue with his university studies.

“He has done an excellent job, as Johanna has also said. We think she is a great driver and has a great future. We will always be very grateful to her and in ProTV we have the best image of her. I understand that he is going to take the remaining courses to finish his degree and I think it is the best thing he could do ”, explained Mariana Ramírez del Villar to The Republic.

Given the concern that exists about the second wave of coronavirus in Peru, the executive assured that they will guarantee prevention measures in this new season of EEG.

“The protocols are pretty clear to us. We have had a very successful season last year, in the sense that the infections have been zero. This year, before entering the set, we have all done molecular (tests) and we do it with a fairly high frequency … We are going to know how to drive and it has been proven that it will be. The studio has 1,000 square meters and there is space for social distance to be respected ”, he concluded.

