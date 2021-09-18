The latest edition of This is War has left all its followers with their mouths open after the new preview of The Academy. In this short clip you can see new faces and a fiery kiss starring Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi.

In the images presented by the production and the hosts of the program, it is possible to see the members of the show in the same style as the Netflix series Elite. Likewise, participants such as Korina Rivadeneira or Angie Arizaga appear in this preview despite the fact that the Venezuelan just entered the competition.

However, the moment that caused the most surprise among viewers was the kiss between Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster almost at the end of the spot. Both were very passionate despite the fact that in the previous days they denied having any kind of relationship on all sides.

In this way, This is War generated more expectation among its followers and announced that this Monday, the 20th it will broadcast the first chapter of The Academy. Likewise, everything indicates that we will see more than one relationship during the episodes of this long-awaited production.

Patricio Parodi and Luciana Fuster surprised in the latest preview of “La Academia”.

Ducelia rebukes Allison Pastor in This is war

The latest edition of EEG also had a racy moment between Ducelia and Allison Pastor in the middle of the show. The participant rebuked the dancer for not having participated in the challenges, to which Erick Elera’s wife responded with everything.

“Today I got vaccinated and I didn’t think it would affect me too much. I’m a little down, “he said. But Allison, this is EEG, not The Big Show. You have to adapt to the rules ”, replied Ducelia Echevarría.