The future of Pancho Rodríguez and Facundo González in This is War is not yet defined. In the latest edition of the reality show, the competitors staged a close vote to determine their respective teams.

The members of ‘Los guerreros’ had the opportunity to choose one of the two members and thus have their help for the semifinal that will take place next Friday, June 18.

Given the possibility of integrating the team led by Patrick Parodi, the Chilean left a meaningful message to those who are part of the red and green group, as well as to the followers.

The reality boy commented that it is strange for him to be close to changing teams. In addition, he stressed that he has a special affection for ‘The combatants’, so he will never stop supporting them.

“I do not believe what is happening, I feel nervous. Everything is too strange. We are returning to the program less than a week before this semifinal. Having the opportunity to defend This is War is strange, but not impossible. All my life I have defended Combate. I have mixed feelings, everything is very strange ”, He said in front of the cameras of América Televisión.

Pancho Rodríguez and Facundo González returned to Esto es guerra on June 8, after being suspended for participating in a party in Cieneguilla in the midst of the pandemic.

Upon his return, the also reggaeton addressed the viewers and regretted his behavior: “We made a mistake and I hope that the mistake has served as an example so that people do not make it. We are human and we have the right to be wrong. Now only good behavior for you “

Competitors admitted their mistake and regretted not being a good example for their fans. Photo: America TV capture

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.