A disturbing moment was lived on the set of This is war when Paloma Fiuza suffered a severe fall during a competition where she faced Ducelia Echevarría.

The model, who is considered one of the strongest participants of the reality show, shocked the drivers and their companions when she fell from the one meter high circuit.

After this event, in a conversation with America shows, the reality girl told how she felt at that time.

“Yes, horrible, I thought I had injured myself, my chest closed up, I was very scared”, said the Brazilian after slipping in the competition.

Likewise, Paloma Fiuza mentioned that she believes that she has a protective angel who always watches over her, since the fall could have resulted in a severe injury.

“I have an angel who is always by my side and who protects me because I could have injured my shoulder” , Held.

On the other hand, the Brazilian model referred to the successful contest that has included This is war in the program, ‘Ticktokers, the rivals’, where many are showing off their great skills on this famous digital platform.

“I’m happy. It’s super fun, there are different styles, but nothing. There is a lot of talent and I feel lucky to choose. The program is giving the opportunity for new talents “said Paloma Fiuza.

Paloma Fiuza, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.