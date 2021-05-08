A little over two weeks after having rejoined This is War, Luana Barrón decided to take a step aside from reality. According to the young woman, she did it to give the opportunity to Hugo Garcia to stay in competition.

In the edition of Friday, May 7, the model said goodbye to the ‘combatants’ after being sentenced together with her partner.

“I know that I have entered recently and I would have liked to continue longer so that they can see that I can compete, but it is a quite difficult situation. (…) Hugo is an excellent competitor ”, he said Barron.

“ I believe that Hugo García is a fundamental piece in the team and, being honest, on the one hand, I want her to stay and that time that I am away is preparing me and always happy if at some point they invite me to return ”, added the young competitor.

Mario hart she accepted her partner’s request and let her step aside. In this way, Hugo García reaffirmed his permanence in the stellar space of América TV.

Luana Barrón was suspended from This is War

At the end of January, Luana Barrón received a sanction for not respecting the rules against the spread of the coronavirus. The reason was that she did not comply with her quarantine after returning from abroad.

“The responsibility that we have for being standing in front of their screens is very great and in no way are we going to allow that respect for the rules and regulations, which is so important on a day-to-day basis and even more so in a situation like this. , it breaks. We are never going to allow it, ”said Gian Piero Díaz after explaining the facts.

