The edition of Friday, April 23, EEG: the origin brought as a special guest for the dance segment Tiktoker, the rivals the character of the moment, TikTok star La Uchulú.

It was the presenter Ernesto Pimentel, in his character as La chola Chabuca, who made the introduction prior to the entry of the Amazon tiktoker.

“I am going to fulfill the dream of a person who with his train has made all of Peru dance,” he said before giving way to the entrance of La Uchulú, to the rhythm of the cumbia “I don’t know”, from the group Explosión de Iquitos.

After joining, the presenter Johanna San Miguel wanted to know if it was really the tiktoker’s dream to be on the set of This is war.

“Yes, I am very excited,” she confirmed. Later, she also stated that she is happy to have met one of her favorite artists in person.

“I am very happy because I have met my twin. She moves the ‘totó’ ”, he said in reference to the EEG participant, Yahaira Plasencia, crowned the ‘Queen of the Toto’.

“I admired Yahaira,” said La Uchulú. The chola Chabuca confirmed that the tiktoker asked to come to Esto es guerra and meet the salsa singer, who greeted her from afar.

Finally, the TikTok star claimed to be sorry for not having brought any typical jungle food to invite the drivers. To this, Johana San Miguel pointed out that she could give him her flower crown. However, when La Uchulú put it on, he reminded him that he had to respect the social distancing imposed to avoid contagion by coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Keeping your distance, please,” asked the driver, and invited the tiktoker Pucallpina to take a seat next to the chola Chabuca.

