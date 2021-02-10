Two historic competitors of This is War stepped on the reality set, this February 9. Korina rivadeneira Y Natalie Vertiz surprised viewers by reappearing on the show.

The wives of Yaco Eskenazi Y Mario hart They arrived at the América TV studios to reinforce the ‘Warriors’ and ‘Combatants’ in this new edition.

After removing the layers that covered their identity, both were euphoric when they returned to the reality that made them popular.

“I could not miss this opportunity to return to where all of Peru could meet me. To where my television career began. I am happy to be with all of you, ”she said. Natalie Vertiz in front of the cameras.

“Many thanks. I am very excited. I was there with that music and the cape that the peos put on me, “he said. Korina with much jubilation.

The great surprises of this is war

The new edition of This is War started with great surprises. Since the presentation of Yaco Eskenazi and Mario Hart, it was known that the América TV space would bring characters from past seasons.

As announced, Johanna San Miguel returned to the reality show. She left the Yo soy jury table to change television homes.

“Thank you very much for this opportunity, it is a second chance for me. I’m back at my house, ”said the presenter.

This is war, latest news:

