In the edition of this January 27, This is war, Karen left, Mario irivarren and Luana Barron They were the great absentees from the program because they were sanctioned for not respecting the rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In the last minutes of EEG, Johanna San miguel and Gian Piero Díaz explained why the models were not present.

“The responsibility that we have for standing in front of their screens is very great and in no way are we going to allow that respect for the norms and rules, which is so important in our day-to-day life and even more so in a situation like this. , it breaks. We are never going to allow it, ”said Díaz.

“We have been committed to doing the right thing for a long time and we thank those who, in one way or another, made that mistake visible. We trust people. Unfortunately, misinformation can often play a trick on us”, He added.

“The people who have been mentioned have been sanctioned for the production because they have not followed the rules that This is War has,” said Johanna San Miguel.

A few weeks ago a video was released where it appeared Karen Leave at a party in full curfew. Similarly, Mario Irivarren was also caught in a meeting with several attendees without maintaining social distancing.

In the case of Luhana Barrón, it was learned in the last hours that the model did not comply with the mandatory quarantine that she had to do after her return from Mexico.

It was in the Magaly Medina program where a report was presented that revealed the young woman’s violation.

“This girl came from Mexico because I have her migration certificate. Today they presented it as a brand-new piece of Esto es Guerra, ”said the presenter.

This is war, latest news:

