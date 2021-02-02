More in love than ever! Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz starred in a romantic scene on the set of This is War, celebrating their first month of relationship.

The model had an emotional gesture and moved all the viewers by surprising Arizaga on this special date for both of them.

Gino Assereto’s brother appeared on the show with a bouquet of flowers and a balloon, leaving the hosts and other participants speechless.

“They say that there is no man who is not a retailer, but rather that they have not found a correct woman to make one become a retailer. Today I feel happy, I feel incredible, I wanted to surprise her. This (the surprise) was early on, I already sent him other little things, “he said at the beginning.

“I wanted to tell you looking into your eyes that I did not believe I fell like that (of love) directly on my head and love you to the point that I love you. You are simply perfect “Jota Benz said.

Angie Arizaga could not hide her happiness and also dedicated some loving words to her boyfriend, and emphasized the good relationship they are building.

“I never thought I would find a person who gives me so much peace of mind, so much happiness and to have the confidence that I have with him. I love you and thanks for the detail, “said the reality girl.

At the start of the season, the couple confirmed their romance during their presentation on the show and they said they have been together since January 1.

