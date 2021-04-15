Moments of tension were lived in This is war when Jota Benz Y Pancho rodriguez they suffered an injury in the middle of the competition.

In one of the games, both participants were tied and ran to ring the bell in order to get the point; however, the Chilean slipped due to muscle discomfort.

For his part, the brother of Gino Assereto He was also affected by the speed with which he ran, since his leg ended up completely hit as a result of a tear, which occurred when the participant was recovering from a previous injury.

Apparently, Rodríguez would have suffered a tear in the muscle of his right leg Therefore, he was unable to stand up and had to be assisted by paramedics, who took him out in a wheelchair and took him to an ambulance.

Faced with this scenario, Pancho cried inconsolably because of the frustration he felt when he knew that he would not be able to compete on the following dates.

“From here, to all of Pancho’s family: don’t worry, he’s fine, he’s an injury from the competition, absolutely nothing is going to happen to him. Here we are going to take care of him as we have always done, just like Jota. They are injuries, unfortunately the frustration is great, the desire to continue competing, the desire to continue here (…). Beyond the competition, we are all friends and, if one is injured, we all worry, ”said Gian Piero Díaz.

