Pull their ears! Johanna San Miguel was emphatic in asking her team not to relax during the competitions, as they have been defeated by ‘The combatants’ on several occasions.

At the beginning of this February 22nd edition of This is War, the host celebrated that ‘Los guerreros’ have managed to accumulate more than 1,000 points last week, however, she scolded her team for constantly allowing themselves to be beaten in games.

“I’m going to tell you (‘The warriors’) to remember very clearly that here you do not come to weaken. Have to come to train, practice, do it like this to get those results (1,000 points), do we agree? “, he said in the program.

“What happens is that I am competitive. So I have been a bit frustrated, even annoyed because I said what is happening here (about the losses)? I have not come to see ‘The warriors’ are losing and losing, I will not allow it”, He added.

“’The combatants’ have a good team, that is something we are not going to deny. When we have a good team, out of respect for ourselves, we have to be at the same level as well so that there really is a competition. The ‘Combatants’ team is strong, the women are powerful, we have to fight day by day, “he concluded.

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.