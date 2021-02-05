Johanna San Miguel and Yaco Eskenazi they starred in a tense moment in the most recent broadcast of This is War. The driver was bothered by her partner’s claim and rebuked him live.

The current captain of the warriors disagreed with the measures announced by the Court this Thursday, February 4. The reality authorities announced that the previous titles and cups would be erased in order to equalize both teams.

This was not to the liking of the local team, who already have two championships to their credit against their opponents.

“I think this team has already won two stars, it would be unfair not to recognize it. I understand that a new stage can be started, but there would be no reason to start from scratch ”, expressed Yaco Eskenazi.

Johanna San Miguel disagreed with the historic captain and assured that the decision could be beneficial for the ‘warriors’ team.

“I do not have any problem. People are very clear about the seasons we have won, it is nobody, they will never take it away from us. Personally, I prefer it to be as they are saying, because it makes us hungrier for triumph, ”said the presenter of This is War.

In the same way, he assured that the constant complaints are not typical of a member of the group he represents.

“That is not a warrior spirit. What we have to do is turn the page. We have won two seasons, but if we want to hang on to the past, forget it. We are spectacular and we are going to show it as the Court is asking ”.

Yaco Eskenazi asks the Court that competitors choose their team

The captain expressed his rejection of the new mandates that the Court has implemented and demanded that each of the competitors choose the team of their choice.

“It seems to me that the fairest thing is that the Tribunal allow each warrior or combatant to choose the team where they want to be. I think it would be 9 against 23, but that’s what it’s all about, defending the shirt you want, “he said during the broadcast of This is war.

