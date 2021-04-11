In the absence of Gian Piero Díaz, Johanna san miguel Y Maria Pia Copello they were in front of This is war all week long.

Despite the fact that rumors were woven about a possible enmity between the drivers, they were in charge of clarifying about their relationship and ruled out any type of rivalry. In this way, they demonstrated the good chemistry that exists between the two and did not hesitate to share a proof of it.

Through his social networks, San Miguel shared a video on his social networks where he appears with the influencer performing a fun dance.

“A super fun week with Pia Copello who recorded this TikTok and sent it to me!”, Wrote Johanna San Miguel.

María Pía Copello talks about her meeting with Johanna San Miguel

María Pía Copello was asked about her meeting with Johanna san miguel and assured that she felt very happy and enthusiastic, thus denying any type of rivalry between the two.

“I received the invitation (to return to EEG) and I said, ‘Why not?’ Obviously it was a meeting that at some point I wanted because Johanna has a career in This is war and she had returned … Linda the experience, “said the animator.

From now on, the popular influencer will be in charge of supporting the team of ‘The combatants’, which is led by the car driver Mario Hart.

