Johanna san miguel Y Gian Piero Diaz spoke about the death of Osvaldo Cattone, renowned actor, director and theater producer. In the latest edition of This is warBoth conductors dedicated emotional messages to who became one of the great figures of theatrical art in Peru.

“We did not want to miss the unfortunate news with which we woke up, which is the sensitive death of Osvaldo Cattone. A human being who gave absolutely everything for the art and culture of the country without being Peruvian, Peruvian at heart “, he said Gian Piero Diaz about the late artist, who was Argentine by birth.

“The theater today is in mourning, but we will not forget all that it gave Osvaldo cattone for the theater. I was lucky enough to meet him and talk so many times with him. (…) The theater will live forever because the legacy that Cattone left will be eternal ”, were the moving words of Johanna San Miguel in This is war.

Johanna San Miguel on Osvaldo Cattone: “He left a great one”

After learning of the death of Osvaldo cattone, Johanna san miguel He remembered the actor and theater director with an emotional post on Instagram.

“We were a big one. A being full of energy and passionate about the theater. I was lucky to have so many conversations with him, to enjoy seeing him on stage. I had the wonderful opportunity for him to go see me perform in many of the plays that I have done and then talk about what I thought about my work, about my character. The theater is and will forever be his life. Unforgettable Osvaldo, the curtain does not close because your legacy will be eternal. We love you forever, ”he wrote.

Johanna San Miguel says goodbye to Osvaldo Cattone. Photo: Johanna San Miguel / Instagram

