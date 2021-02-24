Ximena Peralta, a member of ‘Los guerreros’ in Esto es guerra, received a strong wake up call during one of the program’s competitions.

The young participant I did not use the safety implement to avoid accidents in the circuit this Tuesday, February 23. Who realized the fault was the reality jury, who decided to stop the game.

“We stopped for a bit. Mario Hart, why doesn’t your participant have gloves in this game that is so dangerous? ”Said the voice of the jury.

“He took them off to get the sack out,” replied the car driver. However, Hart claimed that someone from ‘The Fighters’ did the same with the accessory.

In this regard, the drivers of the program urged the competitors to use safety equipment.

“You could break your finger and that is very dangerous,” said Johanna San Miguel. “I don’t know why he took off his gloves if he started them with them. It is a risk that absolutely no one should take. It is a security issue, ”added Gian Piero Díaz.

Drivers call for recovery to those affected by COVID-19

At another point in the program, the hosts of This is War decided to leave a message to those who are fighting the coronavirus.

“We sincerely hope that they will be home soon and above all that the corresponding authorities really put themselves in the place of the population instead of thinking about them and their environment. It is shameful ”, were the words of Johanna San Miguel.

