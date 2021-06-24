This Wednesday, June 23, This is war He began the program with various compliments to the players of the Peruvian team, after drawing against Ecuador. Driver Gian Piero Diaz expressed his admiration for Gianluca Lapadula.

The host of the competition reality show was excited by the performance of the Blanquirroja in the recent match and did not hesitate to flatter the player, who was responsible for the first goal.

“Impressive the definition of Gianluca Lapadula and that today he embraced until the post“Gian Piero expressed excitedly at the beginning of the program.

“As usual, Lapadula knows what to do with the ball … He has won the affection of Peru in just six months, it is impressive”, Added the also actor.

On the other hand, the driver Johana San Miguel was excited with the performance of the selection. She narrated the goals that André Carrillo and Gianluca Lapadula scored in the second half.

Rodrigo González reveals that Gian Piero Díaz is a fan of Amor y fuego

The conductor of Love and fire revealed that Gian Piero Díaz is a fan of his show and that he even writes to find out the latest entertainment news.

“Gian Piero, why did you interrupt Johanna? I’m sure he was going to say that he saw him here. Gian Piero don’t fool yourself, I know you see Love and fire. Also, he writes me and says ‘I’ll see you and Gigi’ “, Rodrigo said in his program.

