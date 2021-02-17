Gian Piero Díaz and Johanna San Miguel They set an example for the members of This is War and successfully completed the difficult challenge of height. They both managed to pass the test and were applauded by the reality guys.

Days ago, the production members announced that the program’s hosts also had to fulfill the leap into the void, a fact that surprised viewers of the program because they rarely participate actively in the competition.

During the broadcast of this Tuesday, February 16, it was announced that the standard bearers of the ‘warriors’ and ‘combatants’ would launch from a considerable height.

Gian Piero Díaz was the first to climb the structure and effortlessly met the challenge of This is war. At the end of the feat, he decided to dedicate it to his family.

On the other hand, Johanna San Miguel was insecure when climbing the stairs of the circuit, but she took courage and jumped to the applause of the members of her team.

Said Palao was sentenced after disobeying order of the ‘EEG Court’

The couple of Alejandra Baigorria He was able to quickly complete the two circuits of the altitude challenge, but ended up being sentenced for not complying with the safety protocols of the challenge.

The instructions of the ‘court’ ordered that all competitors should jump into the void with their arms outstretched and fall seated. However, Said Palao decided to roll on his back.

