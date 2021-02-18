During one of the This is War games, Facundo Gonzalez she starred in a tense moment when they reminded her of Paloma Fiuza.

It all started at the moment when Luciana Fuster had to give him clues so that he could guess the name hidden in the palettes.

Thus, the model asked, Who is the woman your life?, because the palette had the word “dove” written on it.

Likewise, the combatant insisted and consulted the popular ‘Wacho’ about the woman who still cannot forget when referring to the Brazilian.

Faced with these unknowns, Facundo González avoided answering and mentioned that the woman in his life is his mother and grandmother.

On the other hand, a few days ago, the EEG member celebrated the recovery of the renowned Mister G, after catching COVID-19.

“He’s fine, he’s stable, he’s better, but he’s still in care, he can’t be trusted, he has to keep paying attention to the doctors,” the Argentine explained to the American shows cameras.

The Argentine was hopeful in the speedy recovery of Jaime Guerrero and confessed that he would like to work together with him again in This is war. “Thank God, Mister G is strong and is going to get ahead, so hopefully he will be with us (the EEG competitors) soon because he is missed a lot,” he said.

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.