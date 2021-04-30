This Thursday, April 29, the set of This is War became a dance floor. The Peruvian group Iquitos explosion He appeared to promote his most recent musical hit: “I don’t know.”

Gian Piero Díaz, Johanna San Miguel and the competitors present danced to the rhythm of the catchy song that went viral on TikTok thanks to the influencers La Uchulú and the ‘Dancing engineer’.

As can be seen in the images, ‘warriors’ and ‘combatants’ got together to replicate the famous choreography while the Iquiteña orchestra sang the theme.

Iquitos explosion He has been appearing in various programs on América TV such as En boca de todos and El reventonazo de la Chola, where they participated in a fun sketch with the comic actors of the humorous program.

Iquitos explosion responds to plagiarism complaint

The Iquitos group was denounced by the singer Lucero Medina ‘Amazona’, who claimed to be the author of the single “I don’t know.”

After this, Linda Caba, vocalist of Explosión de Iquitos, spoke out to deny that they had appropriated this version.

“If you listen to the audio of it, it doesn’t look like Explosion at all. Well, they made me listen to a demo and I didn’t like it, the musicians told the arranger Tony that it had to sound better because it didn’t sound like Explosión at all, “he said in a statement to Magaly TV, sign it.

“You can see that there is an absence of bass, drums and conga. The melodic line is the same because it is the song, “he added.

