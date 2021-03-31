Ducelia Echevarría joined the list of sentenced competitors of This is War after expressing his disagreement with one of the decisions made by the ‘court’ against the ‘combatants’, his team on the show.

It all began when the reality girl from Oxapampa claimed the production because, in her opinion, the ‘warriors’ were being given a lot of advantage and facilities to be able to equalize the score, which was in favor of their group.

This was not to the liking of the ‘authority’ of the program, who decided to sanction the red-green member. “Do you think I’m playing? You grab the mike and scream as if you were at home. Well, young lady, as you are asking for justice and I am asking for behavior, you automatically go to sentencing, ”he said.

Ducelia Echevarría tried to escape punishment by explaining that her intention was to defend her injured teammates, especially Facundo González, who had 500 points taken away moments before: “It seems illogical to me what they did to him, it doesn’t seem fair to me” .

Gian Piero Diaz He was very uncomfortable about the decision made by the ‘This is War Tribunal’ and alleged that it was arbitrary with his team, which has a marked advantage in the final score of the reality show.

“You don’t have the ability to weigh things up and figure it out. Leaving a competition and an injury are the same for you. Now no one can speak because he is going to sentence them. In the end, he does what he wants ”, expressed the driver with obvious annoyance.

