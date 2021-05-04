Gian Piero Diaz Y Johanna san miguel they spoke in the recent edition of This is war about the scam that Julio Garay, the creator of cookies against anemia, was a victim.

The Ayacucho businessman was deceived by unscrupulous people, who they stole around 60,000 soles with the bottomless check modality.

In this regard, the hosts of the reality show offered their support this Monday, May 3, and questioned the bad intentions of many Peruvians in harming others.

“Julio Garay, a Peruvian entrepreneur, could have ended up being a beautiful story because these cookies were going to be destined for children and people who need a lot of this help,” he said. Johanna San Miguel.

“However, Julio was scammed by unscrupulous people who stole 60 thousand of these cookies that were going to be destined for children in the regions. This deserves great reflection as Peruvians ”, added the actress.

Gian Piero Díaz regrets damage among Peruvians

Gian Piero Diaz He continued to leave his opinion on the case. “Once again, a Peruvian ends up hurting another Peruvian, but not just any Peruvian who had given his entire career to his community,” he said.

“This type of Peruvians that we need always and all our lives to be able to create a stronger Peru more dedicated to the community for society,” concluded the host in the latest edition of the América TV space.

