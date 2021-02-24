The presenters of This is War stopped the competitions to dedicate a few words to all those who are fighting against it. coronavirus and ask the authorities to think about them.

Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero Díaz did not hesitate to encourage the Peruvians who are currently hospitalized, so they sent them warm greetings.

At first they mentioned the mother of one of the program’s workers, who spent two months in the hospital but managed to recover and was watching reality.

“My dear Empress, we send you millions of kisses for you and those people who are recovering from this cursed disease. So that they return to their homes and so that once and for all, they can overcome this terrible virus and we move forward as a country, together, thinking of each other ”, said the standard-bearer of the ‘combatants’.

The representative of the ‘warriors’ also pointed out the current controversy surrounding vaccinations with courtesy doses of Sinopharm.

“We sincerely hope that they will be home soon and above all that the corresponding authorities really put themselves in the place of the population instead of thinking about them and their environment. It’s shameful, ”added Johanna San Miguel.

EEG: Johanna San Miguel scolds the ‘warriors’

The reality show host congratulated her team for having managed to accumulate more than 100 points during a week of competition, but ended up exposing behaviors that generate constant defeats before the ‘combatants’.

“I am going to tell you (the ‘warriors’) to remember very clearly that here you do not come to weaken. Have to come to train, practice, do it like this to obtain those results (the 1,000 points), do we agree? ” Johanna san miguel during a recent broadcast of This is War.

This is war, latest news:

