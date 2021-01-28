Following the announcement of the return to quarantine as of January 31, Johanna san miguel and Gian Piero Diaz They started This is War with an encouraging message to viewers not to lose their cool in this situation.

“The reason we are all dressed in red and white today is because of news that hits us again. It does not take us by surprise because all of us, in some way or another, from what we saw on the news, understood that it was inevitable to fall into a quarantine again. It is difficult, yes. It’s hard, yeah. But if there is something that Peruvians have, it is knowing how to overcome challenges, difficulties and problems, and get ahead “said Gian Piero Díaz.

“Difficult days are coming, but, from here, all the strength in the world, all the best wishes and, most importantly, health, which today is what we can wish people the most,” he added.

For her part, Johanna San Miguel asked all Peruvians to take care of themselves and watch over their families.

“A kiss for all of you, force, Peru. We can get ahead. We go with everything and take care of ourselves in this second wave that we have had to live, “he said.

Likewise, Díaz urged the population to ignore the false information that abounds in social networks.

“Don’t be swayed by misleading news. Unfortunately, misinformation works against us, and if we continue to pay attention to the news we raise on WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook. Unfortunately, this misinformation is going to lead to an even greater tragedy.”, He said in the first minutes of the program.

