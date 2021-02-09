Last Sunday, February 7, the long-awaited Sinopharm vaccines against COVID-19.

This news caused great excitement and excitement among all Peruvians, including many local celebrities.

Faced with this historic event, the hosts of This is War could not stop talking about it and began the program with a message of awareness to the population.

In their words they asked that, despite the fact that the first step has already been taken to defeat this harsh disease, do not lower your guard and continue to respect all prevention measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

“Vaccines began to arrive in our country, although it is true, in a small amount to cover the most important thing at this time, those who are on the front line, those who are treating people in ICU, we must be happy ”, Expressed Johanna San Miguel.

“It’s a light of hopeBecause we understand that the vaccine, in addition to the exaggeration in care, is going to be the only way in which we can in a certain way return to that normality that we miss so much. But also remember that the fact that the vaccine arrives does not mean that we lower our arms, “said Gian Piero Díaz.

“We have to redouble our efforts to get ahead once and for all, and to be able to defeat not only COVID-19, we have overcome more complicated things, and this is not going to be different. Let’s always see the good side of the news ”, added the driver.

