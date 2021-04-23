After the indefinite suspension of Rosángela Espinoza in This is War, Johanna san miguel Y Gian Piero Diaz They spoke out about what happened and took the opportunity to leave a piece of advice to the young competitor.

She had been sanctioned by the Court last Thursday, April 22, after refusing to be part of the ‘Warriors’. Hours before the event, he spoke in En boca de todos reiterating his position not to go over to the other side.

“I consider that they are not taking importance on me in the program and that I have already been there for years, and I do not understand why they do that to me, I do not understand why the Court has to make that decision and harm me, make me feel bad,” were his words .

In that sense, the program hosts gave their opinions after the brawl that Rosángela He starred in the production of the reality of América TV.

“As much affection as we have for Rosángela, I believe that yesterday she was wrong and that is the consequence. In fact yesterday, she challenges the Court and I think that is not right. You just have to think before you say things, ”he said. Gian Piero Díaz.

In the same way, Johanna san miguel he left his appreciation apparently on set. “’Rouss’ went over the line, because he said things that we were all surprised. This is a job, and we know the position we live in the country, and the people who have a job is a privilege, “he claimed.

This is war, latest news:

