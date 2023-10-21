All for the rating. ‘This is war’ brought news for his followers: they will have a new cooking segment. And the fact is that, on the verge of the semi-final and the change of schedule ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, The América TV reality show will compete directly with the gastronomic program produced by Ricardo Morán. This news did not go unnoticed by users, who were in favor of the space hosted by José Peláez. We tell you all the details in this note.

What is the new cooking segment of ‘This is War’ about and when does it premiere?

In a promotional video, it is possible to see that this reality show will be broadcast within the programming of ‘This is war’ and will have the participation of various figures from América TV. What still remains unknown is the ‘surprise’ it announces, since it is also shown to the city of Paris, in France. These new formats will reach viewers’ screens starting next Monday, October 23.

“New formats come to ‘This is war’: ‘EEG of the famous’, ‘Versus of schools’ and, from France, the format that will whet your appetite every night. ‘EEG’ will once again surprise you on the verge of the semi-final,” is the message that was given in the aforementioned video. Then, Johanna San Miguel added: “There are new formats created by production and also formats that have been purchased from abroad. There’s a reason we’ve been on television for 11 years and no one has been able to stop us.”

What did users say about the new ‘This is war’ segment?

Users, for their part, were displeased by the decision made by América TV. On social networks, they pointed out the lack of creativity in the production and even indicated that ‘EEG’ will drop in ratings for competing directly with ‘The great chef: celebrities’. They also made it known that they support the culinary reality show on Latina Television.

“This program has already lost its essence”, “We are all Peláez”, “They have been losing audiences for a long time, that program is already gone”, “No point of comparison”, “Total lack of creativity”, were some of the comments left by Internet users on TikTok.

