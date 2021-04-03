EEG leads: the origin, Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero Díaz, announced that changes are coming in the lineup of the Warriors and Combatants teams.

During the broadcast of the last reality show, it was announced that this would be the farewell of several competitors.

“They say that many on Monday will no longer be in the studio, the production will call them this weekend,” said Johanna San Miguel.

Likewise, the driver emphasized that the absence of some competitors as of Monday, April 5, responds to their performance during the current season of EEG.

“You know very well, within yourself, who was not 100%,” he added.

Similarly, Gian Piero Díaz said that in addition to the departure of some warriors and fighters, the production of EEG: the origin evaluates implementing other changes in the dynamics of the competition reality.

“This weekend many decisions will be made and on Monday we will witness the changes,” he said.

The announced changes could be related to the serious accusation that the competitor Ducelia Echevarría made before being sentenced by the Court.

The reality girl affirmed in the last edition of the program, that a favoritism towards the ‘warriors’ was perceived.

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.