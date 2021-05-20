In the recent edition of This is war, Alejandra Baigorria worried everyone by suffering a decompensation during one of the games where she faced Karen Dejo. It seems that the unfortunate event occurred due to an ankle injury that the businesswoman had.

Behind this, Johanna San Miguel and Gian Piero DíazThey were very concerned about it and had to resort to paramedics so that they could help the also businesswoman.

The model was quite affected and could not help crying in pain when she mentioned that she had difficulty breathing.

“I can’t, I’m short of breath, I’m drowning” Said the reality girl, while the paramedics tried to revive her and took her off the set.

Due to Alejandra Baigorria leaving the competition due to her injury, Karen Dejo had an advantage and managed to win the competition, giving the ‘warriors’ team the point.

Alejandra Baigorria reveals health problems

A few weeks ago, Alejandra Baigorria through her social networks, said that she had some health problems.

“I feel a little bad because today, like that again, after a week off from all this infection that I have had, (it affects me) the anemia that I have, the low red blood cells, the low hemoglobin, a disaster . It has not allowed me to play sports or it has made me lose weight, it is a whole process that does not make me have a good time, “said Alejandra Baigorria.

Alejandra Baigorria, latest news:

