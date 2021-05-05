Outraged! Alejandra Baigorria lived an uncomfortable moment having to return to the team that saw her born in the competition: The fighters.

The decision on the future of the popular ‘Gringa de Gamarra’ in This is war was in the hands of Yaco Eskenazi, who had to choose between her and Melissa loza. After a few minutes of uncertainty, the also known as ‘Historical Captain’, opted for the famous ‘Goddess’.

In this way, Melissa Loza remained in the Warriors team and Alejandra Baigorria was forced to return to the Combatants and with great indignation said she felt betrayed.

“I don’t want you to misinterpret my tears, but I want to explain why (she is crying). It’s not that I don’t want to be in the Combatants, I don’t want them to feel that, on the contrary, now I’m going to make a promise like I did before, ”the businesswoman said through tears.

“I want to tell you that it hurts me that I raised the Warriors cup the last time and promised the captain at that time that I was going to win that cup (…) Obviously, I feel that way because I feel like I said something very important to them ”, He added.

In addition, Baigorria assured that, despite having gone through an illness, she will put everything on her part to achieve the point of victory next to the combatants, however, she revealed that she felt hurt.

“I leave with a hurt heart, I do love warriorsI raised the glass with them, but now I have to fight with the combatants ”, he concluded.

Alejandra Baigorria, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.