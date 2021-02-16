He couldn’t overcome his fears. Alejandra Baigorria He went to the sentenced list in the recent edition of This is war, this February 15.

Participants in the competition program had to pass the height challenge for the permanence in reality. Gino Assereto, Michela Elías, Rosángela Espinoza and Yahaira Plasencia were able to complete the challenge.

However, when it was the Gamarra businesswoman’s turn, she had a panic attack. Despite the encouragement of Yaco Eskenazi, she could not jump into the void.

With this, she was added to the list of sentenced people headed by Melissa Loza, who could not overcome the height challenge either.

Alejandra on coexistence with Said Palao

Alejandra Baigorria is living with Said Palao. Both decided to take a step forward in their relationship and showed that everything is serious.

In conversations with América Espectáculos, the businesswoman gave details about how they carry out their activities during the period of social immobilization.

“We are going through the quarantine together. We take turns, one day he cooks and the other I cook. Now we are dieting and beginning to train because we had thrown ourselves two months into abandonment, eating pizza, hamburger, without training, “said Baigorria.

“Spending the quarantine together is a type of coexistence and it is difficult because suddenly one is more messy than the other, but the truth is that we get along so well that we do not fight for anything,” he added.

