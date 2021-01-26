EEG 2021 was released this Monday, January 25, with the entry of historical participants, which was questioned by various users on social networks. Upon hearing about it, Rebecca Writes decided to pronounce.

In the last edition of América Espectáculos, the host was outraged by the negative comments that arose against Mario hart, Melissa loza, Yaco Eskenazi and Michela Elijah, who returned to reality after a long time.

“I want to add something else, I’m tired of listening to people in networks, around here also (saying) ‘oh no, it’s already big for EEG’. What do you care? I would like to reach his age with that vitality, “said the presenter.

Rebeca Escribns also greeted with great joy the return of the contestants who were part of This is war and Combat in its beginnings.

EEG 2021: Mario Hart and Yaco Eskenazi return to reality

One of the big surprises at the EEG 2021 premiere was the reappearance of Yaco Eskenazi and Mario Hart, who will become captains of two teams.

“I want to thank all the fans of This is War for all the love they have shown me in all these years. I have no words to describe everything I feel to be on this set, “said the host.

On the other hand, the car driver commented, as a joke: “Don’t forget that the founder, the pioneer, was Combate. And if you exist, or if, in any case, it exists. This is war, it is because Combate existed before.

