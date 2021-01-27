The return of the actress Johanna San Miguel as host of the new season of This is war 2021 It caused the surprise of many followers of the reality show.

However, there were also several fans who regretted the absence of Jazmín Pinedo, who hosted the show with Gian Piero Díaz until December 2020.

Mariana Ramírez del Villar, director of ProTV, confirmed that the former presenter was no longer conducting This is War. “We have been satisfied with the driving of Jazmín Pinedo last year. If she is not in the program today it is because the situation prompted us to have a renewal in the program and we think that we will return with Johanna san miguel it was very important ”, commented the producer for La República.

After the news, Jazmín Pinedo spoke through her stories of Instagram. “How did you wake up?” He asked his hundreds of followers. One of them replied that he was saddened by his absence from the show.

The also former reality girl took the opportunity to clarify why she did not speak before about her retirement. “I had to wait for them to say it first so don’t bother,” he wrote.

Then he promised to return to the screens. “Do not be sad. We will meet again, I had a lot of fun. Thank you for all your messages ”, were the words of Jazmín Pinedo.

This was the return of Johanna San Miguel to This is war 2021

The Peruvian actress was excited to return to the television set of This is War, where she worked six years ago from the first season.

