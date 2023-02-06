With videosEdwin van der Sar is experiencing the most restless season with Ajax since his appointment as general manager. Due to the poor results, he fired trainer Alfred Schreuder last month and there is still no clarity about appointing a new technical director.

“It has been an intensive and extremely difficult year,” says Van der Sar at Rondo. ,,But at the end of the season the real reckoning is done. We still have a selection that has to play at the top and perhaps become champions. Now it’s up to the guys to prove it.”

According to the former goalkeeper, Schreuder’s situation had become untenable due to a ‘combination of factors’. After the home game against FC Volendam (1-1) the measure was full and the trainer was fired shortly after the final whistle. Ajax had then slipped to fifth place in the Eredivisie.

,,If you can't beat Volendam at home, then it's over. Although it was also due to the game and the many points lost in the previous games. It wasn't a mistake to appoint him. In the summer we looked at who would suit Ajax, had several conversations and Alfred made a good impression as Ten Hag's assistant. But some things in football are inexplicable."

Van der Sar does not think that intervention should have been done earlier. ,,In November we made an analysis, decided to appoint a new assistant and gave him the chance to get things back on track. But you have to conclude that it didn’t work out and that the game hasn’t gotten any better.” After the World Cup led by Schreuder, Ajax only managed to win the cup match against FC Den Bosch.

Last week it was announced that John Heitinga can finish the season, with Dwight Lodeweges as an experienced assistant. The new trainer had an energetic start with victories over Excelsior (1-4) and Cambuur (0-5). “John plays twice in the same line-up, so he also provides a bit of clarity”, Van der Sar praises the new person with ultimate responsibility.

Van der Sar is critical of his own performance in recent years: ,,It is extremely difficult, also because I have had to deal with aspects that I never thought I would have to deal with. I don't give myself enough. But I am also always critical and know that I should have done things better."

Technical Director

Ajax will make haste with the appointment of a new technical director. A year after the painful departure of Marc Overmars, a definitive successor has still not been appointed. “Yes, we want to get clarity on that in the next two months. That is a task of the supervisory board, but it must be done in consultation, because we must be able to go through the same door together.”

The technical policy is currently in the hands of Gerry Hamstra and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. “We will see whether we will look for the successor externally or internally. So that would also be Hamstra or Huntelaar. The most important thing now is that the position is filled quickly.”

Premier League numbers

