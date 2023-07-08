Dhe former Dutch national soccer goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is still being treated in intensive care after his brain haemorrhage. His condition was “stable, but still worrying,” said van der Sars longtime club Ajax Amsterdam on Saturday on behalf of the 52-year-old’s wife. Van der Sar worked as managing director for the traditional Dutch team until June 1st.

Ajax announced on Friday that van der Sar had suffered a brain hemorrhage and was in intensive care. As reported by the De Telegraaf newspaper, the former world-class goalkeeper suffered a brain hemorrhage while on vacation in Croatia. He was taken to a clinic by rescue helicopter from a Croatian island.

“The Van der Sar family and Ajax are grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support,” the club wrote in the statement on Saturday. Numerous clubs and athletes had sent recovery wishes to the Dutchman on social networks. “We send you all our love and strength, Edwin,” wrote van der Sars’ longtime club Manchester United on Twitter.

After a disappointing season, van der Sar resigned from his position as managing director at Ajax on June 1st. After almost eleven years in the management, he was empty, he wanted to calm down and distance himself, he said. “We have been through some very nice things, but it has also been an incredibly difficult period.”

Ajax Amsterdam hadn’t won a title last season and only finished third in the domestic league. The 52-year-old van der Sar had previously achieved numerous national and international successes with Ajax as a keeper and is therefore considered a club icon.