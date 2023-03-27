Edwin Spee, the widower of snowboarder Bibian Mentel, is getting married. Spee has proposed to his girlfriend Mandy, he writes on Instagram.

“She said yes,” he captioned the video. It shows how Spee gets down on one knee and surprises his girlfriend Mandy. Edwin Spee and Mandy got into a relationship in September 2021, a few months after Mentel’s death in March 2021 from bone cancer.

“Love is unpredictable,” Spee wrote on Instagram at the time when he announced his new relationship. Dear Bieb, what you wanted so badly and I never believed in has happened. Out of the blue, Mandy walked into my life a few weeks ago. From the first second it felt familiar and it still seems as if she was sent by you.’

Although it sometimes felt 'double' for Spee, he also said that he was enjoying life again through his new love. 'She will never be able to replace you, I will never forget you and I still miss you every day, but my heart dares to smile again. I'm moving on dear, I miss you terribly, but I'm enjoying life. I'll move on, but take you with me forever.'



