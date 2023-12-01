Edwin Sierrawould take legal action against his ex-partner and mother of his daughterMilena Zarate, after the Colombian singer made serious statements to a local media. She not only admitted that the comedian cheated on her on multiple occasions, but that she would have sexually harassed the dancers who worked at the couple’s events, who were 17 to 18 years old. What else did she say? Find out in the following note.

Why would Edwin Sierra sue Milena Zárate?

According to Trome, sources close to Edwin Sierra They assured that the radio host is quite affected and mortified by the statements of Milena Zárate, so I would be considering suing her. Furthermore, he denied that the accusations were true and that he “only seeks to discredit and harm him.”

What did Milena Zárate say about Edwin Sierra?

Milena Zarate He gave a revealing interview to the Trome, in which he spoke without a filter about the difficult times he experienced due to his sister Greissy, whom he accused of having a relationship with Edwin. Added to this, the Colombian model narrated that Shakira Camposone of his dancers, confessed that the comedian harassed the women who worked at the couple’s events.

Why didn’t Milena Zárate take a bath for a month?

In conversations with Carla Chevez, the Colombian stated that she lost a baby when she was 16 years old and that this traumatic event brought her closer to her sister: “Greissy was 3 years old and what I did was take refuge in her. My love, I healed my pain with her.That’s why Greissy becomes my daughter at that moment“.

“When this happens, I break down. Nobody knows, butI lasted 1 month at home when I didn’t bathe. I didn’t eat. She was completely sunk in mud, in a hole from which no one could get me out. “I had two cell phones, hers (Greissy) and Edwin’s, and I was looking for those two cell phones trying to find what, if I had already found everything, but I continued,” said the singer.

