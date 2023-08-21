Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

A terrible act. Edwin Sierra experienced an unexpected and reprehensible incident in one of his live shows after being attacked by a person from the audience. The episode caused the stoppage of the show and even the comedian canceled the presentation.

What happened at the Edwin Sierra show?

It all started when edwin sierra I was doing a presentation dressed in the Chavo del 8. The actor interacted with the public while everything was developing normally. The problem began when a stranger approached and, surprising the other attendees, attacked the comedian.

According to the images shared by the portal instarandula, the as-yet-unidentified man cautiously approached Edwin Sierra and rubbed a plate of foam on his face, causing him instant discomfort and burning eyes. Sierra walked out of the show a few minutes later.

“The last thing was canceled because they threw that foam at him and it fell into his eyes”recounted the person who sent the audiovisual material to the page of instagram of samuel suarez.