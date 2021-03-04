Another character from the artistic milieu spoke after the controversy generated by the premiere of “Machu Picchu”, Camilo’s new song.

Is about Edwin Sierra, who expressed his outrage upon hearing the song and asked the artist to respect the culture of Peru and its national fans.

“At first I was excited because I thought it was a tribute to one of the Seven Wonders of the World, but I fell for the boy (…) He cannot underestimate the legacy that our Incas have left us,” he said in conversation with El popular.

In the same way, he indicated that he feels annoyed when seeing that the subject does not refer to the importance of the Inca Citadel for the world. “We thought that the song dedicated to Machu Picchu was something nice or nice, but it was not like that,” he said.

Finally he asked Camilo to publicly apologize: “Let it be reported. We are going to think that he did not know our culture, the Incas, but that is why the internet exists and that he found out a little before speaking ”.

William Luna and Christian Domínguez attack Camilo

The Peruvian singers couldn’t help but talk about Camilo’s latest hit, which was titled “Machu Picchu.” The Andean music interpreter expressed his annoyance that the word ‘ruins’ is used to refer to the sanctuary. “It is a historic center, a world wonder,” said William Luna.

On the other hand, Christian Domínguez regretted that the name of the song was a commercial strategy: “They handle things with reproductions. We have been used ”.

Camilo, latest news:

