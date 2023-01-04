Throughout his entire life, edwin sierra It has been news in different ways within the national spectacle. After ending his relationship with Milena Zárate in the midst of scandals and media conflicts, the comic actor met Pilar Gasca in 2016. Although very few bet on the romance between the young woman and the comedian, the couple has shown to be closer than ever and is not afraid to show off how much they love each other through social networks.

Pilar Gasca and Edwin Sierra have been in a relationship for 5 years. Photo: Pilar Gasca/Instagram

How old is Edwin Sierra?

edwin sierra He came into the world on December 11, 1971, so he closed 2022 celebrating his 51 years of age.

The well-known actor has always been on the lookout for the press due to his artistic career; However, he starred in hundreds of headlines when he starred in a controversy with the Colombian Milena Zárate, whom he cheated on with his sister Greissy Ortega.

Milena Zarate and Edwin Sierra

How many years have you been with Pilar Gasca?

the young Pilar Gasca She began to be part of the local show business several years ago, after making her romance with the beloved actor Erick Elera official, with whom she lasted a short time. Currently, she maintains a solid relationship with edwin sierra. According to the information that she shares on social networks, his birthday is July 21, so she is currently 27 years old.

In this way, the age difference between the two is clarified: the comedian is 24 years older than his beloved.

Who is Pilar Gasca?

Pilar Gasca works as a model and hostess; However, before she also worked as a cumbia dancer at Alma Bella. In 2016, a few months after her breakup with Erick Elera, rumors began to circulate that linked her to edwin sierracomedian with whom he has been together for more than six years.

On the other hand, in the month of October, he announced his foray into the OnlyFans platform. Despite the negative comments he received for the content he uploads, he does not stop his work on said video application.

Pilar Gasca is a businesswoman and influencer, with 666,000 followers on Instagram. Photo: Pilar Gasca/Instagram

Edwin Sierra supports that Pilar Gasca venture into OnlyFans

After announcing her debut on the OnlyFans platform, Pilar Gasca was consulted for the opinion of Edwin Sierra. Given this, the businesswoman said that her partner is the most excited about her incursion into said network. “He is the first to like my photos, he takes sexy photos of me and he is the best photographer I can have. He knows that OnlyFans is one more job, that I have a profile and I will always stay that way. ”, he detailed.

Edwin Sierra celebrates anniversary with his girlfriend. Photo: Instagram/ @edwinsierralafuana

Did Edwin Sierra and Pilar Gasca get married?

In 2019, Pilar Gasca and Edwin Sierra alerted their followers to an alleged wedding 3 years after their romance began. This news was confirmed by the model, who uploaded a photograph of an engagement ring to the networks.

“We are happy and content, we are living a beautiful moment enjoying our love. We are serious, no joke. (…) We enjoy our moment, we enjoy happiness and that’s what counts,” said the radio host at the time.