Comedian Edwin Sierra For 20 years he has been performing his circus for National Holidays; however, it is known that it is the first time that he has had an accident in the middle of the function. The also radio presenter Nueva Q has injured his right arm after a spectacular fall while doing a parody of “El Chavo del 8″.

Being treated by the doctors, he was diagnosed with a lymphatic fluid leak in his elbow, but he still continued his show the next day.

“I slipped and fell heavily. The elbow swelled like a ball, the doctors had to drain that liquid until 3 in the morning, “the impersonator told the newspaper El Popular.

Edwin Sierra rose to stardom after his imitation of “La fuana”. Photo: Instagram

‘Fuana’ is bandaged

The actor also commented to said medium that the character of ‘La Fuana’ has a bandaged arm.

“Now I have to do my things more carefully. Thank God I didn’t dislocate, I’m on medicine and in a few days I’ll be my best. The show must continue,” Sierra said.

What is Edwin Sierra up to?

Quite apart from his circus and his morning show on Nueva Q, Edwin Sierra announced his current relationship with the model Pilar Gasca some time ago. This, after accusations of infidelity with Greyssi Ortega during his courtship with Milena Zárate.

“I’m honest, I’m happy on the radio, leave me on the radio, it’s my habitat. Housewives, taxi drivers and guachimanes are my fans, the radio has the magic of being closer to people”, declared the artist, who had his beginnings at the end of the 90s in the program ‘Risas de América’ .

Milena does not regret her relationship with Edwin

Milena Zárate remembers her past relationship with Edwin Sierra. Photo: Composite/LR/Instagram Capture

The Colombian singer Milena Zárate, who in the past had a relationship with Edwin Sierra, has emphasized that, although it is true that he did her a lot of damage, she thanks him for having been able to have a daughter together. “I believe that each person who passes in your life leaves you something, for better or worse. During the time they are, they come into your life for something and leave you something. Edwin has left me the most beautiful thing that I have in my life, that he is my daughter, “explained the interpreter.