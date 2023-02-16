The comedian Edwin Sierra did not hesitate to refer to open relationships, a term that became fashionable as a result of Ricardo Mendoza’s ampay.

edwin sierra he has a six-year sentimental relationship with his partner, Pilar Gasca; Despite everything, they have shown solidity over time. In addition, the announcer could not avoid speaking about open relationships, a term that has become very fashionable as a result of Ricardo Mendoza, the host of the famous show “Hablando huevadas”, with a young woman who is not his partner. . The father of Milena Zárate’s daughter surprised with his statements in this regard.

What did Edwin Sierra say about open relationships?

edwin sierra He stated that one’s partner should be respected, since, according to the presenter, according to the culture in which we live, no one is prepared for this type of (open) relationship. Likewise, he described this type of experience as justification for seeing other people who are not the couple themselves.

“No! If you are in a relationship, you should respect your partner. Considering the culture, no one here is prepared for that kind of relationship. For me, it’s a pretext to justify going out with other people,” said Edwin Sierra in an interview for Trome.

Edwin Sierra has been in a relationship with Pilar Gasca for six years. Photo: the Popular

On the other hand, the comic actor assured that his partner, Pilar Gasca, he has the passwords of his cell phone, so there is no problem that his girlfriend checks his cell phone. In this sense, he assured that her lover is confident and that there is no toxicity between the two.

“She has the key to my cell phone and can see my networks, but there is trust between us: we are not toxic nor do we see who we are chatting with,” said the announcer, who has been in a relationship for many years despite criticism.

Edwin Sierra and Pilar Gasca formalized their relationship at the end of 2016. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Edwin Sierra

On the other hand, the comedian and his girlfriend spent a nice Valentine’s Day with a wonderful dinner, which they both prepared. In this way, Edwin Sierra surprised his girlfriend with a nice detail: a huge bouquet of roses that Pilar did not hesitate to post on her social networks.